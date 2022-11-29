The Guardian: Apple TV 4K 2022 is unbeatable; simple, reliable, high-quality streamer

Apple in October announced the next generation of Apple TV 4K — more powerful, entertaining, and affordable than ever, and offering impressive cinematic quality. Driven by the A15 Bionic chip that delivers faster performance and more fluid gameplay, the new Apple TV 4K features endless entertainment options for everyone to enjoy on the biggest screen in the home. HDR10+ support joins Dolby Vision on Apple TV 4K, so users can watch their favorite movies and TV shows in the best quality possible across more TVs.1 Running tvOS, the powerful and intuitive OS for the living room, and featuring the popular Siri Remote, Apple TV 4K simplifies the way users discover and enjoy their favorite content. Its seamless integration with other Apple devices and services magically transforms the living room in different ways for the entire family, while also adding convenience as a smart home hub.

The new Apple TV 4K is available in two configurations: the $129 Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), which offers 64GB of storage; and the $149 Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet), which offers support for Gigabit Ethernet for fast networking and streaming, Thread mesh networking protocol to connect even more smart home accessories, and twice the storage for apps and games (128GB).

Samuel Gibbs for The Guardian:

Apple’s latest TV streaming box is faster, smaller, more efficient and cheaper than its predecessors, making it one of the best and most reliable smart TV experiences you can get. Inside there are two key changes. The newer A15 chip, the same as in the iPhone 14, is 50% faster than the A12 chip it replaces. It is far faster than all the competition and total overkill for a streaming box, unless you use it as a games console with Apple’s Arcade service or games from the App Store. Otherwise, the new chip is more energy efficient and will ensure the box stays rapid for a very long time. The other addition is support for the HDR10+ video format, which is used by Samsung televisions and a key feature for many owners. It still supports Dolby Vision, HLG and standard HDR10 for everyone else, too. Speed aside, the Apple TV’s killer feature is its comprehensive app support that far outstretches the competition in both availability and quality. Every major streaming service is available on it… The apps are generally better, more stable and see more support than other platforms. There are cheaper streaming boxes available, and every television comes with a smart TV built in. But if you want a simple, reliable and high-quality streamer, the third-gen Apple TV 4K is unbeatable. It is very fast. It has the broadest catalogue of streaming apps available, which are typically better than on any other platform, too. It supports all the key video formats and Dolby Atmos. And there aren’t adverts cluttering up your home screen.

MacDailyNews Take: If you’ve ever used a “smart TV” to run, for just one example, the Netflix app, you know how bad the experience can be. The Apple TV 4K is unmatched. Choose any app and it loads and works quickly, ready to go, no long waits required.

