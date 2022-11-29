Cyber Monday sets new U.S. sales record; Apple Watch, iPhone, AirPods among the best-selling products

American consumers snapped up more Apple Watches, iPhones, AirPods, Pokemon cards, and TVs on Cyber Monday, pushing sales to $11.3 billion, making it the biggest U.S. online shopping day in history, according to data from Adobe Analytics.

Reuters:

Sales, not adjusted for inflation, rose 5.8% from a year ago, per data from Adobe Analytics, which measures e-commerce performance by analyzing purchases at 85% of the top 100 internet retailers in the United States.

While retailers started promotions and discount offers as early as October to induce more sales, turns out inflation-weary shoppers had largely put off their holiday shopping until the Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday in hopes of finding the best deals.

Toys were the hottest products on Cyber Monday, their online sales jumped nearly eight-fold… Electronics sales rose about five-fold, while sporting goods, appliances and books also saw increases over 400%.

Pokemon cards, Hot Wheels, PlayStation 5s, Smart TVs and Apple AirPods were among the best-selling products.