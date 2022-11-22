UK investigates Apple’s and Google’s mobile browser dominance

The UK’s competition watchdog on Tuesday launched an investigation into the dominance of Apple’s Safari and Google’s Chrome mobile browsers.

Paul Sandle and Pushkala Aripaka for Reuters:

Responses to a consultation it launched in June revealed “substantial support” for a fuller investigation into the matter and into whether iPhone-maker Apple restricts cloud gaming through its app store, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said.

“Many UK businesses and web developers tell us they feel that they are being held back by restrictions set by Apple and Google,” Sarah Cardell, interim chief executive of the CMA, said in a statement.

Apple said it would “constructively” engage with the CMA to explain how its approach “promotes competition and choice, while ensuring consumers’ privacy and security are protected.”

Google said its Android mobile operating system gave users a greater choice of apps and app stores than any other mobile platform… Google’s Play Store is the subject of separate investigations by anti-trust authorities in the EU and Britain, the company said last month.