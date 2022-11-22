Driver in deadly Massachusetts Apple Store crash arrested, charged with reckless homicide

Prosecutors announced Tuesday they have arrested 53-year-old Bradley Rein after an SUV crashed through Apple Derby Street, an Apple retail store in Hingham, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 16 others.
Greg Norman and Molly Line for Fox News:
Rein was taken into custody last night and is facing a charge of reckless homicide by motor vehicle, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz. Cruz said Rein is set to be arraigned in Hingham District Court… “This investigation is active and ongoing.”
Some people had been pinned against a wall by the vehicle, police officials said. The person killed was identified by authorities as 65-year-old New Jersey resident Kevin Bradley.
In a statement to Fox News Digital, Apple said it was “devastated” by Monday’s events. “We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store, the company said. “Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident. We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time.”
Authorities have not said whether they believe the crash was accidental or intentional.
MacDailyNews Take:
It's obviously past time to put bollards in front of every Apple location that is exposed to vehicle traffic.
For example, Apple has since added protective bollards in front of Apple Evergreen Walk (Windsor, CT) which opened in 2014 without them. pic.twitter.com/K8473YeZPM
— MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) November 21, 2022
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
8 Comments
Folks talk about guns all the time, but we are seeing that cars are also becoming a deadly weapon of choice for citizens of Apple’s home nation.
The advantages of course is that you can take groceries home with a car afterwards, something a gun just can’t deliver.
Hey, some of us are perfectly fine with taking our groceries home without a car! When your city has a proper bus system you wouldn’t need a car for anything. I’d like to think I can live my life carless and gunless while keeping my imagination alive!
Excellent points. I use a bike myself, don’t know of too many mass killings using those.
So, I assume you are perfectly fine growing all your own food in your city? Hey, I’m perfectly fine NOT growing food for you or supplying your businesses with food. We’ll see how long you survive. Good luck!
It’s the bollard’s fault.
they’ll probably up the charges after more investigation
This Bradley on Bradley violence has got to stop!!
Hard to imagine this not being on purpose. The suspect managed to drive perfectly between the door pillars.