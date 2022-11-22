Driver in deadly Massachusetts Apple Store crash arrested, charged with reckless homicide

Prosecutors announced Tuesday they have arrested 53-year-old Bradley Rein after an SUV crashed through Apple Derby Street, an Apple retail store in Hingham, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 16 others.

Greg Norman and Molly Line for Fox News:

Rein was taken into custody last night and is facing a charge of reckless homicide by motor vehicle, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz. Cruz said Rein is set to be arraigned in Hingham District Court… “This investigation is active and ongoing.”

Some people had been pinned against a wall by the vehicle, police officials said. The person killed was identified by authorities as 65-year-old New Jersey resident Kevin Bradley.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Apple said it was “devastated” by Monday’s events. “We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store, the company said. “Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident. We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time.”

Authorities have not said whether they believe the crash was accidental or intentional.