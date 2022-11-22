Best Buy CEO: Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models will be harder to find in stores this holiday season

Apple’s high-end iPhone 14 Pro and flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max models will be in short supply at stores this holiday season, the CEO said of Best Buy on Tuesday, as iPhone assembler Foxconn faces production issues due to the Chinese Communist Party’s quixotic COVID lockdowns and restrictions.
Earlier this month, Apple warned of delays in shipments of its flagship product following a significant production cut at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant due to China’s zero-COVID-19 policy, dampening its sales outlook for the busy year-end shopping season.
The supply issues are expected to most significantly impact Apple’s premium iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models…
Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said the electronics retail giant was seeing a shortage in stocks of the premium iPhones and had factored the expected loss in sales into its holiday quarter forecast.
“One of the places where we’re seeing a bit of (inventory) pressure is in those higher-end iconic iPhone devices,” Barry said on a media call.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last week, “These iPhone 14 Pro sales are merely deferred, not lost. Some may shift down to iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, but most buyers will simply wait for supply to catch up amidst strong demand.”
