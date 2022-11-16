Apple releases trailer for Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ film

Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” tells the triumphant story of Peter (Will Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom.

The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. One image, known as “The Scourged Back,” which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.

“Emancipation” will premiere in theaters on December 2, 2022, and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 9, 2022.

MacDailyNews Take: What would have been a veritable awards magnet, is likely not to be, thanks to Smith’s ill-conceived slap of Chris Rock over a rather innocuous joke (at which he first laughed, no less) at the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.