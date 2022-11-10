Emergency SOS via satellite made possible by $450 million Apple investment in American infrastructure

A $450 million investment from Apple’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund provides the critical infrastructure that supports Emergency SOS via satellite for iPhone 14 models. Available to customers in the US and Canada beginning later this month, the new service will allow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage.
A majority of the funding goes to Globalstar, a global satellite service headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, with facilities across the US. Apple’s investment provides critical enhancements to Globalstar’s satellite network and ground stations, ensuring iPhone 14 users are able to connect to emergency services when off the grid. At Globalstar, more than 300 employees support the new service.
“Emergency SOS via satellite is a perfect example of how American ingenuity and technology can save lives,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, in a statement. “We are proud this service is enabled by leading US companies, and that our users can explore off-the-grid areas knowing they are still within reach of emergency services if they are in need.”
Emergency SOS via satellite is just one of the groundbreaking safety capabilities the iPhone 14 lineup provides. Crash Detection can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone.
Delivered in partnership with Globalstar, Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite service utilizes the spectrum in L and S bands specially designated for mobile satellite services by ITU Radio Regulations. When an iPhone user makes an Emergency SOS via satellite request, the message is received by one of Globalstar’s 24 satellites in low-earth orbit traveling at speeds of approximately 16,000 mph. The satellite then sends the message down to custom ground stations located at key points all over the world.
Once received by a ground station, the message is routed to emergency services that can dispatch help, or a relay center with Apple-trained emergency specialists if the closest emergency services location is not able to receive text messages.
“The launch of Emergency SOS via satellite direct to iPhone is a generational advancement in satellite communications, and we are proud that Globalstar’s satellites and spectrum assets will play a central role in saving lives,” said Jay Monroe, Globalstar’s executive chairman, in a statement. “With Apple’s infrastructure investment, we’ve grown our teams in California and elsewhere to construct, expand, and upgrade our ground stations, and we look forward to the next chapter in Globalstar’s lifesaving technology.”
The ground stations use new high-power antennas designed and manufactured specifically for Apple by Cobham Satcom in Concord, California. Cobham’s employees engineer and manufacture the high-powered antennas, which will receive signals transmitted by the satellite constellation. Along with communicating via text with emergency services, iPhone users can launch their Find My app and share their location via satellite when there is no cellular and Wi-Fi connection, providing a sense of security when off the typical communications grid.
To increase reliability and coverage, these new antennas were installed in all Globalstar worldwide ground stations, including new ground stations in Nevada and Hawaii, as well as existing facilities in Texas, Alaska, Florida, and Puerto Rico. Several antennas at each ground station communicate with the satellites and relay the information provided by the user so they can get the help they need.
To connect iPhone with the satellite network, users communicate over the mobile satellite services spectrum, which Globalstar has operated in the US for the past 20 years. With upgraded ground stations, and soon an updated satellite constellation, Apple and Globalstar will ensure the spectrum continues to enable emergency services.
In addition to the groundbreaking safety features, the iPhone 14 lineup features advanced camera systems, all-day battery life, and industry-leading durability features. Customers looking to upgrade to the iPhone 14 lineup can save up to $1,000 with trade-in — either online at apple.com or at an Apple Store — when they activate their device with select US carriers.
In 2021, Apple announced an acceleration its US investments, with plans to make new contributions of more than $430 billion over a five-year period.
MacDailyNews Take: For those of you in Rio Linda, here’s the video:
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
1 Comment
Apple states the SOS is free for two-years. So once it launches, basically until the iPhone 16 launches in 2024. One can only assume in 2024, Apple will be launching iPhone 16’s with their own modem, complete with advanced satellite capabilities, with globeStar having built out their infrastructure (thank you Apple constant investment), to handle not just SOS in two-years, but text, email and calls, anywhere GlobeStar reaches.
This is a very long-term well coordinated effort by Apple with it’s devices and service strategy.
Who else will have this? Some carriers, with limited capabilities, but it’ll be costly and limited to a few phones with the right tech…
Basically, Apple can push into their market and really differentiate.
Not many will pay for SOS per month, but in an Apple One bundle for an additional $4.99 ($7.99 stand-alone – something like this), to be able to text, call or email anywhere, anytime? On a plane for example? While backpacking? Yah, a solid number of people will opt for this option.
As SpaceX is pushed by Apple to step up, and GlobeStar has Apple funding, Apple can have two Satallite “carriers” setup up and provide options for Apple and its customers.
Over the next 5 – 7 years we are going to see Satellite companies encroach on traditional cell carrier turf, to the point where many will have full capabilities via Satellite. It will be quite costly, but over time lower, and in ten-years from now, carriers will be a poor position. Partnering the heck out with Satellite providers, and becoming second fiddle. Distributors at best.