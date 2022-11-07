Elon Musk’s $7.99 Twitter Blue with verification is ‘coming soon’ on iOS; Musk recommends voting Republican in midterms

Twitter’s iOS app has been updated to support Elon Musk’s new $7.99 per month Twitter Blue subscription. Apple’s App Store Twitter app description page touts Blue as the new way to get verified on the platform “just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.”
In his latest tweet on Monday, Musk addressed “independent-minded voters” ahead of the November 8th U.S. midterm elections, writing, “I recommend voting for a Republican Congress.”
To independent-minded voters:
Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022
Twitter via Apple’s App Store:
Starting today, we’re adding great new features to Twitter Blue, and have more on the way soon.
Get Twitter Blue for $7.99/month if you sign up now
Blue checkmark: Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.
Coming soon…
• Half the ads & much better ones: Since you’re supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we’re going to reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant.
• Post longer videos: You’ll finally be able to post longer videos to Twitter.
• Priority ranking for quality content: Your content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions and search. This helps lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots.
Availability: Twitter Blue with verification is currently available on iOS in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.
MacDailyNews Note: The Twitter app is available via Apple’s App Store here.
MacDailyNews is available on a wide variety of social media – pick your poison:
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MacDailyNewsdotcom/
• Gab: https://gab.com/MacDailyNews
• GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/macdailynews
• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/macdailynews/recent-activity/
• Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/MacDailyNews
• Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@MacDailyNews
• Tumblr: https://macdailynews.tumblr.com
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/macdailynews/
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
33 Comments
Deluded.
iCal’ed.
See you tomorrow night! 🤣
Well, the red wave that was predicted at the presidential election never happened, so…
…that’s called stolen election, it’s a thing!
Just 12 hours until the day when the 2022 MAGA Tsunami begins to wash America clean!
The 2024 MAGA Tsunami will complete the cleaning!
Only in America (hopefully)
Hopefully not… Trump was terrible, not to mention the fact that he may very well be in prison before then for the failed coup.
I’ll take “Terrible Trump” running the economy over “Brandon Biden” ruining it any day.
You’re not so smart are you??
You can only do so much when you’re given a bad hand from the previous president, but you can make it seem like you’re working wonders when given something good from the previous.
No, you can only do so much BADLY to ruin the prosperous economy engineered by President Trump’s policies that started, pay attention, on Day One of the Biden’s first day in office.
Clueless Democrat Apologist — your excuses cannot change facts…
dantheman827,
Biden destroyed the economy
Biden destroyed the stock market
Biden destroyed gas prices
Biden destroyed the border
Biden destroyed inflation
Etc., Etc., Etc., Etc., Etc.,
YOU are a delusional idiot.
damnthe(not)man: 🤣
Filled out RED all the ways. Drop in person tomorrow, so nobody can cheat.
I love Elon Musk!
Wish we had somebody like him as Apple CEO today instead of the boring, visionless leftist pontificator Tim Cook who’s foolishly boxed Apple into China.
Woop, woop for you and all your brain washed crew.
Talking rubbish doers not make it true ….
Is this Macdaily news or Republican daily news?
I know, right?
I want Apple news, not political news… there’s enough of that everywhere else.
But hey, at least the site stopped making Edge go crazy claiming that it was malicious.
gregfoxst – couldn’t agree more. Musk has just put the final nail in twiters coffin. He’s gone insane. Next thing he’ll be running for President. USA is converging on full Idiocracy status.
He can’t, but Leftist don’t understand rules so….
Are you out of your mind… rules… what planet are you actually living on. nevermind rules easliy influenced ‘rightist’ are being fed a diet of lies by the elite right in order to overthrow a wealthy, boring, but sensible Democratic party. Your democracy stinks and it’s the right wing that’s making all the smell!
You are far too fucking stupid to even understand what TowerTone said. LOLOLOLOLOLOL
Sam – classy.. do you love lamp?
His smack down of Kathy Griffin is monumental, just like FINALLY fact checking White House!!
Wow — the richest man in the world banned a stand-up comic. How brave and noble… and what a step on behalf of free speech. And THAT is worth celebrating?? Sheesh.
Looks like the richest man in the world doesn’t like lies and liars.
Yes, that IS worth celebrating you pathetically stupid libturd.
I am in California, The homeless people are everywhere, every corners, high prices of gas ⛽️, foods, houses enough for me to vote RED.
Harmonic Convergence: RED RECKONING in the sky come Election Day.
The Blood Moon’s disappearing act in a morning total eclipse will not be seen for another three years.
The Democrat politicians disappearing act in election DEFEAT will be seen immediately and totality will last LONGER than three years.
Musk is RIGHT — VOTE REPUBLICAN…
More garbage from “Mac Daily News”.
Elon Musk Bans Comedy That Parodies Him On Twitter Over Hurt Feelings, Urges Folks To Vote Humorless GOP
So you have no idea about the rules on twitter?
Ohh, that’s right…once again, rules and leftist don’t mix.