Elon Musk’s $7.99 Twitter Blue with verification is ‘coming soon’ on iOS; Musk recommends voting Republican in midterms

Twitter’s iOS app has been updated to support Elon Musk’s new $7.99 per month Twitter Blue subscription. Apple’s App Store Twitter app description page touts Blue as the new way to get verified on the platform “just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.”

In his latest tweet on Monday, Musk addressed “independent-minded voters” ahead of the November 8th U.S. midterm elections, writing, “I recommend voting for a Republican Congress.”

To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Twitter via Apple’s App Store:



Starting today, we’re adding great new features to Twitter Blue, and have more on the way soon.

Get Twitter Blue for $7.99/month if you sign up now

Blue checkmark: Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.

Coming soon…

• Half the ads & much better ones: Since you’re supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we’re going to reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant.

• Post longer videos: You’ll finally be able to post longer videos to Twitter.

• Priority ranking for quality content: Your content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions and search. This helps lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots.

Availability: Twitter Blue with verification is currently available on iOS in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.



