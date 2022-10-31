Apple’s market-defining iPad continues to dominate worldwide tablet market

Apple’s iPad continues to dominate worldwide tablet shipments even amid a decline of 8.8% year over year in the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22), totaling 38.6 million units, according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. This was the fifth straight quarter of decline for the tablet market.

“After massive growth in 2020 and 2021, a decline in the tablet market was expected in 2022. The market is now experiencing not only a slowdown in demand, but also some strong macro-economic headwinds. Even though most tablets (Android) and Chromebooks are lower cost, we’re now seeing buyer concerns even at the low end. This is largely driven by these rising economic concerns,” said Anuroopa Nataraj, senior research analyst with IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers, in a statement. “However, tablets have found many more use cases since the pandemic, from their role in the workspace to both in-person and remote learning, entertainment, and even digital transformations across various verticals.”

Top Five Tablet Companies, Worldwide Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q3 2022

(Preliminary results, combined company view for the current quarter only, shipments in millions)



• Data is preliminary and subject to change.

• Shipments include shipments to distribution channels or end users. OEM sales are counted under the company/brand under which they are sold.

MacDailyNews Take: If it’s not an iPad, it’s not an iPad.

