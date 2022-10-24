TheStreet reviews Apple’s new iPad: Modern build, modern speeds

Apple on Monday unveiled the new iPad with an all-screen design featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The new iPad is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which delivers even faster performance with incredible power efficiency for demanding tasks while still providing all-day battery life.

Updated cameras include an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera located along the landscape edge of iPad for an even better video calling experience, and an updated 12MP back camera to capture sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. A USB-C port supports a wide range of accessories, Wi-Fi 6 brings even faster connections, and cellular models feature superfast 5G so users can stay connected on the go. With iPadOS 16 and support for Apple Pencil (1st generation), iPad offers users more ways to be creative and productive.

Jacob Krol for TheStreet:

I’ve spent five days with a 10th Gen iPad, so let’s talk about it. The front of the 10th Gen is closer to all-screen with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that features minimal bezels… The overall experience of using the 10th Gen iPad is pretty great. And a lot of that is thanks to the Liquid Retina display here, the extra space here makes it more spacious for multitasking in a split-screen environment. For instance, I can more comfortably write this review on the right side and review my notes on the left. Heck, if I need to text someone I can even have the Messages app hover over either panel. I’ve found the experience using the 10th Gen iPad to be very fluid and for most of the core tasks it ran very smoothly. With a 4K export test in iMovie and Lumafusion it was bested by the more expensive models, but still for a $449 starting iPad the mileage here will get you very far. In fact, I successfully used this tablet with the Magic Keyboard Folio as my main device for work for a full two days. It could handle writing in a web-based CMS, monitoring social feeds, responding and creating emails, and even cropping or editing photos in Pixelmator… It’s an excellent iPad and if you’re someone who’s looking to swim between iPad tasks and more advanced ones, this is an excellent choice. The $449 price tag also includes 64GB of storage which is clutch. It can also be paired with the $249 Magic Keyboard Folio for a laptop-like experience that really lets you get work done here.

