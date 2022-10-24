CNBC reviews Apple’s new 12.9-inch iPad Pro: Very fact, excellent display and speakers

Apple this month unveiled the new iPad Pro with the M2 chip, delivering the ultimate combination of portability, versatility, and unbelievable performance. The new iPad Pro features a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience and superfast wireless connectivity, along with the world’s most advanced mobile display, pro cameras, Face ID, Thunderbolt, and a four-speaker audio system.

New features in iPadOS 16 — including Stage Manager, full external display support, desktop-class apps, and Reference Mode — take pro workflows on iPad even further. Enabled by its advanced hardware and iPadOS 16, iPad Pro has an incredible ecosystem of powerful pro apps unlike any other device of its kind.

Sofia Pitt for CNBC:

I noticed the screen was brighter on the 12.9-inch Pro than any iPad I’ve used before. While watching HBO’s “House of the Dragon” on my TV at home, I often have to go into a dark room to see everything because the show is shot in dark locations and it’s often hard to see if there’s too much light reflecting on the screen. When I watched the show on the new iPad Pro, however, I noticed it was much easier to see the details on the screen, even when I was in a bright room. The large screen also makes it easier to multitask on the iPad Pro. I liked reading the news while keeping YouTube TV open at the same time. The speakers are clear and loud and better than on any other iPad I’ve used. Pick the 2022 iPad Pro if you want the extra power and better screen over other iPads. It’s very fast, the screen display and speakers are excellent for kicking back and watching movies, and it’s a great tablet for creatives who need added power for video or photo editing.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is unmatched, but we can’t wait for it to get the entry-level iPad’s new landscape camera and a more freeing, truly “Pro” windowing operating system (beyond the wonky Stage Manager). Then it’ll be pretty much perfect.

