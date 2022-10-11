Apple seeds macOS 13 Ventura beta 11 to developers

Apple on Tuesday seeded macOS 13 Ventura beta 11 to developers for testing one week after Apple provided the tenth beta to developers.
Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and once the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.
macOS Ventura introduces Stage Manager, a new feature that lets Mac users focus on a task while keeping other apps at the ready for easy swapping between tasks. The update adds Continuity Camera, which is designed to let you use the iPhone as a webcam for your Mac. It supports Center Stage, Desk View (for showing off your desk), and Studio Light.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, yes, YES, this one goes to eleven!
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
1 Comment
I won’t be upgrading until they fix system preferences – don’t know what they were smoking when they conceived of this change, but it was not a good decision (sort of like removing charging status from iOS on the most basic screen. These are NOT good UI or UX designers at work, and Apple doesn’t seem to particularly care about that). The past ten years of Apple have been a creeping decline, and with Ventura and iOS 16, at least for me, they’ve pretty much hit bottom. And I am a ‘fight back for the Mac’ person. Pretty tired of Apple’s engineers changing the most basic of functionality, regularly with literally every, single, release. I would never have imagined feeling this way, but if someone would like to develop a legitimately viable alternative to iOS or MacOS that isn’t Windows, Android, or Linux – I’m in. I know I’m not alone. I may upgrade to Ventura sometime in 2024, maybe, after they’ve fixed what was probably an ill-conceived and improperly timed release. Or maybe it is a complete throwaway and we’ll just have to wait for the next one. M-class chips: good. Apple’s modern software engineers and designers, not so much.