Apple seeds macOS 13 Ventura beta 11 to developers

Apple on Tuesday seeded macOS 13 Ventura beta 11 to developers for testing one week after Apple provided the tenth beta to developers.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and once the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. macOS Ventura introduces Stage Manager, a new feature that lets Mac users focus on a task while keeping other apps at the ready for easy swapping between tasks. The update adds Continuity Camera, which is designed to let you use the iPhone as a webcam for your Mac. It supports Center Stage, Desk View (for showing off your desk), and Studio Light.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, yes, YES, this one goes to eleven!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.