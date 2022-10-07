Apple Watch Ultra’s orange Action button offers endless customization

The Apple Watch Ultra has an Action button that can be programmed to complete one of seven actions, but, importantly, one of those seven actions is “Shortcuts,” which offers endless customization.

The new Action button in high-contrast international orange is easily customized for instant access to a variety of features, including Workout, Stopwatch, Waypoint, Backtrack, Dive, Flashlight, and much, much more, thanks to Shortcuts.

Brady Snyder for ScreenRant:

The different options for the Action button include Workout, Waypoint, Stopwatch, Backtrack, Dive, Flashlight, and Shortcut. There are varying levels of customization for each option, but the choice with the most customization by far is the Shortcut action. Through the use of Shortcuts, the Action button can be set to run seemingly endless tasks with just a single press. Before programming the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action button to run a Shortcut, the paired iPhone should already have Shortcuts set up. Shortcuts make it possible to run a series of actions automatically… After Shortcuts are created, they can be activated by a press of the Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra. The ability to trigger a Shortcut with a single press of the Action button significantly expands the breadth of its functionality. For example, a starter Shortcut that comes pre-installed is for the Shazam app. Programming the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action button to run the Shazam shortcut will automatically identify a song playing in a user’s environment with a click of the button.

MacDailyNews Take: Even without Apple Watch Ultra’s Action button, the Shortcuts app on any Apple Watch lets you trigger tasks with just a tap. With the shortcuts you create on your iPhone, you can quickly get directions home, create a top 25 playlist, and much more. You can run shortcuts from the Shortcuts app or add them as complications to your watch face.

How to run a shortcut

1. Open the Shortcuts app on your Apple Watch.

2. Tap a shortcut.

How to add a shortcut complication:

1. Touch and hold the watch face, then tap Edit.

2. Swipe left to the Complications screen, then tap a complication.

3. Scroll to Shortcuts, then choose a shortcut.

How to add more shortcuts to Apple Watch:

1. Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone.

2. Tap the More button in the top-right corner of a shortcut.

3. Tap the Info button on the shortcut screen, then turn on Show on Apple Watch.

Note: Not all shortcuts on iPhone are compatible with Apple Watch.

