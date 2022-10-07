Apple prepares for 2nm chips as soon as 2025

With TSMC, Apple is preparing for world-beating Apple Silicon 2nm chips. TSMC’s new 2nm node is scheduled to enter volume production in 2025.

Chris Ciaccia for Seeking Alpha:

Apple is discussing volume production of 2 nm chips with Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) to be ready as soon as 2025, Digitimes reported. The news outlet, citing industry sources, noted that Apple (AAPL) is keen to get the smaller chips into its products in the next few years.

Ed Hardy for Cult of Mac:

Progress doesn’t always come on schedule, though. Apple processors like the M1 and A15 were made with a 5nm process, and the company hoped to transition to a 3nm process this year. But TSMC couldn’t iron out problems until it was too late. So the new M2 and A16 still use the 5nm process. The M3 is expected to be Apple’s first with the 3nm process. Much of TSMC’s research and development budget goes into shrinking the distance between processor components. Packing these into a smaller space is how they offer better performance and less waste heat. This is primarily why the iPhone 14 Pro offers 67% better performance than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and is 60% faster than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, while still providing a long battery life.

MacDailyNews Take: When it arrives, 2nm will usher in almost magical performance and battery life gains.

