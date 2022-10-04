Stocks to watch in October: Apple rebounds

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the month of September at new 2022 lows. According to Investor’s Business Daily, the best Dow Jones stocks to watch in October are Apple, Chevron, Merck, Microsoft, and UnitedHealth.

Scott Lehtonen for Investor’s Business Daily:

The tech-heavy Nasdaq finished September down 32.4% for the year. The S&P 500 was down 24.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 20.9% through Sept. 30. Apple stock rallied 2.4% Tuesday, adding to Monday’s gains, according to IBD MarketSmith chart analysis. According to the IBD Stock Checkup, Apple stock shows a 76 out of a best-possible 99 IBD Composite Rating. The Composite Rating — an easy way to identify top growth stocks — is a blend of key fundamental and technical metrics to help investors gauge a stock’s strengths.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple will release its fourth fiscal quarter 2022 results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 after market close, right around 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT.

