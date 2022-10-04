Stocks to watch in October: Apple rebounds

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the month of September at new 2022 lows. According to Investor’s Business Daily, the best Dow Jones stocks to watch in October are Apple, Chevron, Merck, Microsoft, and UnitedHealth.
Scott Lehtonen for Investor’s Business Daily:
The tech-heavy Nasdaq finished September down 32.4% for the year. The S&P 500 was down 24.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 20.9% through Sept. 30.
Apple stock rallied 2.4% Tuesday, adding to Monday’s gains, according to IBD MarketSmith chart analysis.
According to the IBD Stock Checkup, Apple stock shows a 76 out of a best-possible 99 IBD Composite Rating. The Composite Rating — an easy way to identify top growth stocks — is a blend of key fundamental and technical metrics to help investors gauge a stock’s strengths.
MacDailyNews Note: Apple will release its fourth fiscal quarter 2022 results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 after market close, right around 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
5 Comments
AAPL rebounds to $183.50 hopefully!. 😀👍💰💲in god we trust.amen.
Hope all you want. Until Putin is put to rest, the global economy will not snap back quickly.
Apple will recover with the rest of the economy, slowly but surely, as consumers adjust to the new Fed rate and supply chains screwed up by the pandemic and unilateral trade negotiation stupidity in the last 6 years get back on track.
That is the consensus if you read analyses besides what this site chooses to post.
“Oh, common man”. The last six year? Your memory is very very short. Do I need to pull up a market chart to show you were we were before Biden took office? I can fix this. Go back before we started importing 100% of our oil. Oh, right when was that? The day after Dementia Joe took office.
No potus controls Wall St.
World trade began to decline well before DJT finally authorized the “Warp Speed” vaccine development program for a problem that a significant QOPers after more than 1000000 dead still claim wasn’t a problem. https://www.forbes.com/sites/stuartanderson/2021/05/20/trumps-tariffs-were-much-more-damaging-than-thought/?sh=38e2a77e65bd
The US is refinery constrained and exports oil. https://www.eia.gov/energyexplained/oil-and-petroleum-products/imports-and-exports.php
You should know that a significant amount of petroleum exports from the US are high profit specialty chemicals, not cheap gas for you to burn in your gas guzzler. American companies seek profit maximization, not an arbitrary price for transportation fuel that pleases you.
You can educate yourself and confirm the facts with a few clicks. Any more BS you need debunked?
There is no “consensus” on economic recovery, many are anticipating a severe recession that is only getting under way. This disaster has been years in the making, and neither what Putin did 6 months ago nor removing him will fix horrific domestic policy. This sounds like a banal talking point from the Sniffer’s 2024 basement campaign.