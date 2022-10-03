Apple SIM for iPad can no longer be used to activate cellular plans

If you have an iPad with Apple SIM or embedded Apple SIM, as of October 1, 2022, Apple SIM technology will no longer be available for activating new cellular data plans on iPad.

Contact your carrier for details on how to activate a cellular data plan on iPad.

If you’re not sure if your iPad uses Apple SIM, find your iPad model and click the link for its tech specs.

The following devices have embedded Apple SIM (except China).

• iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) (WiFi + Cellular)

• iPad Pro 10.5-inch (WiFi + Cellular)

• iPad Pro 9.7-inch (WiFi + Cellular)

The following devices support physical Apple SIM cards.

• iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation) (WiFi + Cellular)

• iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd-generation) (WiFi + Cellular)

• iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) (WiFi + Cellular)

• iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) (WiFi + Cellular)

• iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) (WiFi + Cellular)

• iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) (WiFi + Cellular)

• iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) (WiFi + Cellular)

• iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation) (WiFi + Cellular)

• iPad Pro 10.5-inch (WiFi + Cellular)

• iPad Pro 9.7-inch (WiFi + Cellular)

• iPad (9th generation) (WiFi + Cellular)

• iPad (7th generation) (WiFi + Cellular)

• iPad (6th generation) (WiFi + Cellular)

• iPad (5th generation) (WiFi + Cellular)

• iPad Air (5th generation) (WiFi + Cellular)

• iPad Air (4th generation) (WiFi + Cellular)

• iPad Air (3rd generation) (WiFi + Cellular)

• iPad Air 2 (WiFi + Cellular)

• iPad mini (6th generation) (WiFi + Cellular)

• iPad mini (5th generation) (WiFi + Cellular)

• iPad mini 4 (WiFi + Cellular)

• iPad mini 3 (WiFi + Cellular)

Not all carriers support Apple SIM and eSIM. See your carrier for details.

