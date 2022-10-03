Apple names new VPs for engineering, maps, and silicon teams

Apple has named a vice president of its Maps division, an engineering vice president within Services, a pair of new VPs for its Apple Silicon chip engineering department.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Around September or October each year, Apple announces new vice presidents as part of its performance-review season. I covered the promotions in 2019 and 2021, and I’m back to it for 2022. Apple has about 100 VPs among 160,000 employees, making that title the most senior position at the company beneath the C-suite and senior vice president level.

Max Muller, who has run Apple Maps for some time and is a 20-year veteran of the company, is the new VP overseeing maps, the Find My feature and other geography-related tools at Apple. Payam Mirrashidi is now vice president of engineering within Eddy Cue’s services organization. And Apple chip veterans Charlie Zhai and Fabian Klass are the executives rising to VP status in Johny Srouji’s silicon group.