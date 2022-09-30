Fed’s preferred gauge shows rampant U.S. inflation hotter than expected in August

According to new data released on Friday, the U.S. Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge accelerated again in August, keeping prices elevated near a four-decade high.

Megan Henney for FOX Business:

The personal consumption expenditures index showed that core prices, which strip out the more volatile measurements of food and energy, climbed 0.6% from the previous month and rose 4.9% on an annual basis, according to the Commerce Department. Those figures are both higher than the 0.5% monthly increase and 4.7% annual increase forecast by Refinitiv economists. The more encompassing headline figure rose 6.2% on an annual basis after prices rose 0.3% from the previous month.

Jeff Cox for CNBC:

Inflation in August was stronger than expected despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to bring down prices, according to data Friday that the central bank follows closely. The Fed generally favors core PCE as the broadest indicator of where prices are heading as it adjusts for consumer behavior. In the case of either core or headline, the data Friday from the Commerce Department shows inflation running well above the central bank’s 2% long-run target.

MacDailyNews Take: In January, Interactive Brokers founder Thomas Peterffy said, “1% or 2% [in interest rate hikes] doesn’t mean anything. If they really wanted to stop inflation, they would have to raise rates to 4%, 5%, 6%.”

The Fed’s current target interest rate range is 3.00% to 3.25%.

‘Tis best to get a handle on inflation, if you know how, while you still can. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2021

Stop the misguided crusade against domestic energy production and profligate federal spending and inflation will be stopped dead in its tracks. It’s not difficult. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2022

