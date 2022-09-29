If you value privacy, avoid these five apps

Are the apps you’re using protecting your privacy or are they collecting and sharing a pretty hefty portion of your private information with third parties? If you’re using any of the five apps below, youyr privacy is at risk.

Jennifer Tschida for App Advice:

Usually apps collect data for marketing purposes, not just to be pure evil or steal your personal identity. However, it’s still a good idea to be aware and proactive with your digital privacy.

Here are the top five offending apps in terms of personal privacy.

• Facebook

• Instagram

• TikTok

• LinkedIn

• Weather Apps: It’s completely understandable and actually quite necessary to allow the app to have access to your location in order to tell you what the weather will be like throughout the day. But did you know that your weather app could be tracking your location when you aren’t using it and possibly selling your data to third parties?

All you have to do is adjust the settings on your weather apps so they can’t track your location if you aren’t using the app. It’s a quick and easy way to make sure no funny business is going on.