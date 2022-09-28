Apple likely to unveil new music streaming app alongside Apple Music soon

Apple in August 2021 announced it has acquired Primephonic, the renowned classical music streaming service and app that offered an outstanding listening experience with search and browse functionality optimized for classical, premium-quality audio, handpicked expert recommendations, and extensive contextual details on repertoire and recordings.

Apple at the time stated that Apple Music plans to launch a dedicated classical music app next year combining Primephonic’s classical user interface that fans have grown to love with more added features. It seems that new app is coming soon.

Andrew Griffin for The Independent:

Apple is launching a new music app, focused on classical recordings, hidden code appears to suggest. The company announced more than a year ago that it was working on a new, separate, Apple Music Classical app. It said that it would arrive before the end of 2022, and has not mentioned the app since. However, as that deadline approaches, references to the new app have been found in existing Apple code. New updates appear to reference “Apple Music Classical”. Much remains unclear about the new app, such as whether it will require a separate and additional subscription.

MacDailyNews Take: If we had to bet, we’d bet that it would not require Apple Music subscribers to purchase a separate and additional subscription. Of course, nothing is sure until it launches officially.

Apple said in August 2011: With the addition of Primephonic, Apple Music subscribers will get a significantly improved classical music experience beginning with Primephonic playlists and exclusive audio content. In the coming months, Apple Music Classical fans will get a dedicated experience with the best features of Primephonic, including better browsing and search capabilities by composer and by repertoire, detailed displays of classical music metadata, plus new features and benefits.

