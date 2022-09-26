Apple says it will assemble a portion of iPhone 14 models in India

Apple on Monday confirmed its contract suppliers will assemble a portion of iPhone 14 models in India as the company looks to diversify production and reduce its significant dependence on Chinese Communist Party-controlled China.

“The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” Apple said in a statement. Analysts at J.P. Morgan expect Apple to move about 5% of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, which is the world’s second-biggest smartphone market after China.

MacDailyNews Note: J.P. Morgan said in a note to clients last week that Apple could make one out of four iPhones in India by 2025.

