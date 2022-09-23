Runner’s World: Apple Watch Ultra is a serious runner’s watch

Runner’s World says that the new Apple Watch Ultra is “a serious runner’s watch.” It’s the most rugged and capable Apple Watch ever with a robust titanium case, precision dual-frequency GPS, up to 36 hours of battery life, the freedom of cellular, and three specialized bands made for athletes and adventurers of all kinds.

Jeff Dengate, Runner-in-Chief, for Runner’s World:

I’ve had the Apple Watch Ultra for a week of round-the-clock testing and can report that it’s the best Apple Watch yet. I’ve tested every version since the original was released, and have logged thousands of miles running with the cellular models, introduced on Series 3. I’ve already run more than 50 miles with the Apple Watch Ultra, comparing it against the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar and Coros Vertix 2. I’ve found the battery easily gets me through two days of normal life and daily jogs. Taking the Ultra off the magnetic charger at 8AM last Wednesday, I didn’t have to put it back on the cradle until I went to bed Thursday night. In that time, I had gone on two one-hour runs and commuted to work by bike (10 minutes) with GPS active. I still had 32 percent battery remaining. With the new GPS accuracy, longer battery life, and performance metrics for runners in the Workouts app, the Apple Watch Ultra will do everything that about 95 percent of runners will ever really need. It’s the one do-it-all watch that runners can confidently strap to their wrists… It’s an Apple Watch that finally keeps up with your running life.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch Ultra plus dual-frequency GPS plus watchOS 9 plus Apple’s new Workout app certainly adds up to a serious runner’s watch!

As we wrote back in June, “With watchOS 9, we’ll be switching from Strava for Apple’s Workout app for running for the first time.”

The ability to create and follow intervals, running form metrics, and much more in watchOS 9 shows some much needed and appreciated love for runners! — MacDailyNews, June 6, 2022

