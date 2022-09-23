NY AG Letitia James calls on Apple to broadcast ‘Friday Night Baseball’ on YES Network

Via press release, New York Attorney General Letitia James has called on Apple and Major League Baseball to allow Friday’s Boston Red Sox @ New York Yankees game, in which Aaron Judge will look to tie the American League season home run record, to be aired on the team-owned YES Network.

Judge hit his 60th home run of the season on Tuesday, one shy of Roger Maris’s 61-year-old American League record for home runs in a single season.

New York Attorney General Letitia James:

“History is in the making as Aaron Judge electrifies Yankees fans, and everyone who loves baseball. To deny millions of New Yorkers, and fans around the nation, the opportunity to watch as Aaron Judge steps up to the plate, is wrong and unfair. New Yorkers paid their cable bills expecting to see live sports programming. Now they are being asked to do extra if they want to watch this exciting home run chase, and potentially historic game. That is why I am calling on Apple and the MLB to reach a fair accommodation with the YES Network so that fans can watch what we all hope will be history made this evening.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple paid the MLB for the rights to this game. Apple did so in the hope that such “must-see” games would occur on Apple TV+.

As we wrote earlier today, situations like this are, of course, exactly why Apple pays MLB to exclusively broadcast games.

Anyone in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. can watch tonight’s game for free on Apple TV+ with a free Apple ID, no subscription required. (How to create an Apple ID here.)

How to Watch:

• Launch the Apple TV app on your Apple device, smart TV, gaming console, streaming device, or visit tv.apple.com

• Tap or click Apple TV+ Major League Baseball

Friday Night Baseball isn’t offered in all countries and regions where the Apple TV app is available. Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

