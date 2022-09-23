All eyes on Apple TV+ as Yankees’ Aaron Judge looks to make home run history

Apple’s “Friday Night Baseball” games are available to anyone with internet access, for free, only on Apple TV+. The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’s American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Judge could tie or break the mark during Apple TV+’s online broadcast of the Yankees game against the Boston Red Sox.

Gerry Smith for Bloomberg News:

While most Yankees games are carried locally on the YES Network or broadcast by national TV networks, this game will be on Apple TV+. It’s free for anyone who downloads the app. But some viewers may not have Web-enabled TVs or watch TV on computers and phones. Potentially, it’s a big moment for Apple, which is trying to become a major player in sports broadcasting. This season, the company began streaming two Friday night baseball games on its Apple TV+ service. In June, it bought the rights to stream Major League Soccer. And it’s in the running to acquire rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket, an out-of-market package now held by DirecTV. Friday’s game will likely give Apple its biggest baseball audience yet. Friday’s game also presents an awkward scenario for Major League Baseball, which wants its historic moments to be seen by the largest audience possible. Apple doesn’t disclose how many people use its TV service, but it’s believed to be far less than the roughly 70 million US cable and satellite TV customers. Unlike cable, however, Apple’s baseball games are free and available in 12 countries, creating a global audience that could see Judge break a baseball record.

MacDailyNews Take: Situations like this are, of course, exactly why Apple pays MLB to exclusively broadcast games.

Anyone in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. can watch tonight’s game for free on Apple TV+ with a free Apple ID, no subscription required. (How to create an Apple ID here.)

How to Watch:

• Launch the Apple TV app on your Apple device, smart TV, gaming console, streaming device, or visit tv.apple.com

• Tap or click Apple TV+ Major League Baseball

Friday Night Baseball isn’t offered in all countries and regions where the Apple TV app is available. Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

