AirPods Pro 2 ear tips are (technically) incompatible with original AirPods Pro

In a support document released on Friday, Apple explained why the new silicone ear tips for the second-generation AirPods Pro are not technically compatible with the original AirPods Pro.

Ear tips have been designed specifically for their AirPods Pro generation, to deliver the highest-fidelity audio experience. As a result, use the ear tips that come with your AirPods Pro. AirPods Pro (1st generation) ear tips have noticeably denser mesh than AirPods Pro (2nd generation) ear tips. – Apple Support

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Despite the mesh differences, the second-generation ear tips do fit the original AirPods Pro, so they are still physically compatible. The second-generation ear tips are available in a new XS option, while the original ear tips remain available in small, medium, and large only. Both generations of ear tips are available on Apple’s online store in sets of two for $7.99 in the United States.

MacDailyNews Take: You don’t want that dense mesh in between you and your audio!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.