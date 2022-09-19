References to unreleased iPad Pro models appear online ahead of expected Apple event in October

Ahead of Apple’s widely rumored October event, references to as-yet-unannounced iPad Pro models have appeared online on Logitech’s web page for its Crayon stylus.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Logitech’s website for the Crayon Digital Pencil includes a list of all iPad models with which the accessory works. Recently, the company has added two new models to this list:

• iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th gen)

Model: Coming soon

• iPad Pro 11-inch (4th gen)

Model: Coming Soon

The upcoming iPad Pro updates will indeed be the fourth-generation of the 11-inch iPad Pro and the sixth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Apple works closely with Logitech on its Crayon Digital Pencil. This is why Logitech can offer the only third-party stylus that has the same functionality within iPadOS as Apple’s own Apple Pencil accessory.