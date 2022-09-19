Apple’s iPhone 14 redesign make back glass repairs much easier

Apple’s new 6.1-inch iPhone 14 base model may look similar to its predecessor, but is redesigned on the interior, making it much easier to repair the back glass in cases of breakage.

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

Glass backs returned to iPhones in 2017, but the way they were attached made them difficult to replace. iFixit, which assesses the reparability of consumer electronics, said on Monday Apple has made major changes to the iPhone 14 base model. Previous iPhones had back glass glued to the phone’s frame and buried under other components, meaning the device had to be almost totally disassembled to fix it. In the iPhone 14, the back glass is held in place by just two screws one connector, making it easy to remove… The costlier iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max still have the older style of glued-in glass back.

MacDailyNews Take: Due to the price tags alone, iPhone 14 Pro and flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max owners are likely to take better care of their devices. Anecdotally, for every cracked (front or rear glass) iPhone Pro model we’ve seen, we’ve seen ten cracked non-Pro iPhones. So, it’s good and makes sense that Apple started this redesign with the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 base model.

