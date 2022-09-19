iPhone 14 models have Qualcomm satellite modem, new Apple radio chips

According to an analysis of the phone by iFixit and an Apple statement, Apple’s iPhone 14 models contain a Qualcomm chip that can talk to satellites, but have additional custom-designed Apple components used in Apple’s “Emergency SOS via satellite” feature.

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

Apple said earlier this month that the iPhone 14 models contain new hardware that makes possible the emergency message service, which Apple plans to turn on with a software update coming in November. Apple did not give details about the satellite-specific hardware.

iFixit, a San Luis Obispo, California-based firm that disassembles iPhones and other consumer electronics to assess how easily they can be repaired, took apart an iPhone 14 Pro Max model on Friday, revealing a Qualcomm X65 modem chip.

The Qualcomm chip provides 5G connectivity for cellular networks but is also capable of using what is called band n53, the frequency band used by satellites from Globalstar…

In a statement to Reuters on Saturday, Apple said there is additional proprietary hardware and software in the iPhone 14 for the new messaging feature. “iPhone 14 includes custom radio frequency components, and new software designed entirely by Apple, that together enable Emergency SOS via satellite on new iPhone 14 models,” Apple said in a statement.