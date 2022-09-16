TheStreet reviews Apple Watch Series 8: ‘Best-in-class smartwatch’

Apple Watch Series 8 features the beloved design of Apple Watch, including a large, Always-On Retina display and a strong crack-resistant front crystal. With all-day 18-hour battery life, Apple Watch Series 8 builds on best-in-class health and safety features like the ECG app and fall detection by introducing temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, Crash Detection, and international roaming.

Jacob Krol for TheStreet:

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a great Apple Watch choice, and is designed for most users that are looking for health and fitness tracking, an always-on display, and upgraded battery life. The Series 8 improves upon the Series 7 with small tweaks, namely with a temperature sensor and crash detection. But if either of those new features appeals to you, and peace of mind certainly does to me, it could be worth an upgrade for you. Upgrading to the Apple Watch Series 8 makes more sense for folks with an older model like the Series 4, 5, or 6, since you’ll benefit from a bevy of new features like a larger screen, much better performance and battery life, with several new health features.

MacDailyNews Take: Another strong review for Apple Watch Series 8, with the Apple Watch Ultra reviews on tap for next week!

Speaking of “on tap,” interns please commence your most sacred duty: Tap That Keg™!

Prost, everyone! 🍻🍻🍻

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.