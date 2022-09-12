Apple stock rallies most since May on strong iPhone 14 pre-orders

Apple stock rallied the most since May as pre-order data showed the flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max was the best selling model, surpassing what the previous version did within a similar timeframe.

Ryan Vlastelica Bloomberg News:

Shares of the tech giant jumped as much as 4.4% on Monday, their biggest intraday gain in four months, as analysts from JPMorgan to Barclays pointed to strong demand for the latest mobile phone series which was unveiled at its product launch event last week.

“Pre-order data shows that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best-selling model, and that it is doing better than the iPhone 13 Pro Max did at this point,” KGI Securities analyst Christine Wang said in a report. The pricing of the iPhone 14 series is positive for its future sales, she added.

Apple is the top performing megacap technology stock this year because investors have faith in its ability to tap into its more than 1 billion customers to earn more on its services including apps, video, fitness and gaming subscriptions. The next catalyst for the stock will be earnings for the September quarter, which is expected in late October.