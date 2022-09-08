Apple Watch Ultra ships with new braided charger

The new Apple Watch Ultra ships with a braided Apple Watch to USB-C charger, making it the first Apple Watch to ship with the uniquely braided cable.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

The Apple Watch Ultra features an all-new design that’s more rugged with advanced features for athletes, hikers, swimmers, and more. The Apple Watch Ultra costs $799 and is available for pre-order today and will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 23.

MacDailyNews Take: Yet another reason to buy the Apple Watch Ultra, albeit an exceedingly minor one.

