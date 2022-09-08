Apple Watch Ultra ships with new braided charger

The new Apple Watch Ultra ships with a braided Apple Watch to USB-C charger, making it the first Apple Watch to ship with the uniquely braided cable.
The Apple Watch Ultra features an all-new design that’s more rugged with advanced features for athletes, hikers, swimmers, and more. The Apple Watch Ultra costs $799 and is available for pre-order today and will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 23.
MacDailyNews Take: Yet another reason to buy the Apple Watch Ultra, albeit an exceedingly minor one.
Did everyone else get long Ultra ship times? I think I ordered mine within 30-60 minutes of the AppleStore going live, but Oct 20 is as soon as I might see it. Just wondering if that was true for those who clicked faster.
Well now that Apple has established that (1) braided recharge cords are superior than the junk cords they’ve been selling, and (2) they know how to make them, I guess they might want to discontinue the old kind and include these with ALL their products, as well as sell them separately.
My original Apple Watch 0 charger is in daily use without issue for 7+ years.