Apple CEO Cook credits Steve Jobs for prioritizing user privacy

Apple CEO Tim Cook credited Steve Jobs with making privacy a top priority for the company and said he largely still runs the company in the manner of its late co-founder.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
Cook, speaking at a Code Conference panel Wednesday about Jobs’s legacy, said Apple has tried to ensure that privacy doesn’t get lost in a surveillance-driven world.
“I think he saw that and saw that well, and I have every reason to believe he would have put up good arguments and good fights along the way,” Cook said during the talk…
[Apple’s App Tracking Transparency tool has given users control over cross-app tracking], a move social media companies have said has hurt their revenue.
Cook said at the Code event Wednesday that “digital advertising is not a bad thing.”
“What is not good is vacuuming up people’s data” when it’s not on an informed basis, he said. “We try to put the user in the driver seat there to own their data.”
Cook — who became CEO in 2011, the year Jobs died — said the company still holds his predecessor’s traditional weekly 9 a.m. Monday meeting with all of the top executives. “The company is still run in many ways as Steve did,” said Cook, 61.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s App Tracking Transparency simply gives users the control they should’ve always had.
Privacy means people know what they’re signing up for, in plain English, and repeatedly. I’m an optimist; I believe people are smart, and some people want to share more data than other people do. Ask them. Ask them every time. Make them tell you to stop asking them if they get tired of your asking them. Let them know precisely what you’re going to do with your data. — Steve Jobs, June 2010
Apple Privacy, though likely somewhat better than Google, is NOT as private as many believe.
Just look up and watch Rob Brax on YouTube and you will understand just how much Apple is NOT so private.
Here is a good place to start: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QspfZcS8y38
*Rob Braxman
Tim Cook and Apple like to pontificate that privacy is a fundamental human right. If Cook & company truly believe that, then would he please explain the many ways Apple enables the Communist Chinese authoritarians to violate the privacy of there own citizens?
Same as we see with the Leftist politicians in Washington — epic HYPOCRISY in service of DOUBLE STANDARDS…
there > their
Gramer->Grammar
I see the joke passed over your head