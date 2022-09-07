Apple Store currently offline ahead of Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event

Ahead of Apple’s “Peek Performance” event to be held later today starting 10am PT / 1pm ET, Apple Store has been taken offline.

Apple’s graphic states, Be right back. “We’re making updates to the Apple store. Check back soon.”

Apple’s “Far Out” event will be streamed live online. The company is widely expected to unveil the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch Series 8, an Apple Watch that’s less expensive than the current SE, and a high-end ruggedized “Apple Watch Pro” expect to the targeted towards extreme / endurance athletes.

You can watch Apple’s event via the Apple.com event page, Apple’s official YouTube channel, or through the Apple TV app on various platforms.

MacDailyNews Note: We will be covering the event as usual with live notes (link will appear on our home page later today).

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.