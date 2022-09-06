Brazil orders Apple to suspend iPhone sales without charger

Brazil’s government on Tuesday ordered Apple to cease sales in Brazil of iPhone’s without a battery charger in the box, claiming that the company provides an incomplete product to consumers.
The Justice Ministry fined Apple 12.275 million reais ($2.38 million) and ordered the cancellation of the sale of the iPhone 12 and newer models, in addition to suspending the sale of any iPhone model that does not come with a power charger.
In the order, published in the country’s official gazette, the ministry argued that the iPhone was lacking a essential component in a “deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers”.
The authorities rejected Apple’s argument that the practice had the purpose of reducing carbon emissions saying that there is no evidence of environmental protection from selling the smartphone without a charger.
MacDailyNews Take: One day before the next-gen iPhone is unveiled, but we bet Apple has a contingency plan for countries that object to charger-free iPhone boxes.
By they way, as Apple explained during its “Hi, Speed” iPhone 12 event on October 13, 2020, excluding the charger reduces the size of the iPhone box so that 70% more devices can fit on a shipping pallet which allows Apple to reduce yearly carbon emissions by some 2 million metric tons.
to me it’s just a very “creative” marketing strategy. What is the deal of Apple supposedly saving CO2 emissions by excluding the charger, when then the user is forced to buy one separately, thus producing more CO2 emissions and more plastic waste due to packaging. This is just a way to justify selling an extremely expensive device without a charger just for Apple’s benefit.
They sell less hardware for the same money.
Without charger, less packaging, no headphone jack, and lacking USB-C the iPhone should cost less. I think.
Should Biden order Brazil to be declared MAGA republicans, too? Enemies of the state of Apple?
Great points.
“This is just a way to justify selling an extremely expensive device without a charger just for Apple’s benefit.”
Absolutely with one suggestion. Substitute PROFIT for “benefit.”
“They sell less hardware for the same money.
Without charger, less packaging, no headphone jack, and lacking USB-C the iPhone should cost less. I think.”
Agreed the iPhone should cost much LESS! Saving tons of money [TRANSLATION PROFITS] not providing charger, headphones (remember when they came with the phone?), spending less on packaging, “70% more devices can fit on a shipping pallet” that’s more than double devices at HALF the shipping costs.
And yes, buying a charger elsewhere will negate some of the green savings, while increasing OVERALL profits. Save the Planet is a sanctimonious diversion tactic that Cook has employed for over 10 years.
Simply a very effective cover story, because he can’t say we’re giving you less, while charging you more and gloat profit margins are increasing…
Hatsu off to Matsu, who sees Apple growing fatsu from all its profitsu. Sosumi, says Apple, which expects a patsu on its headsu, and some snacks from the sous-chef.
Meanwhile some people are Batsu-it crazy about all things Apple
what a stupid comment
Perhaps. But if you’re the one that for some reason doesn’t have a charger, then this forces you to order online or driving out to buy one. Extra boxes, packaging, more fuel burned. It really doesn’t benefit anyone or anything but Apple’s goals on paper and squeezing in a few more iPhones per shipment. It’s all just revenue.
I don’t blame Brazil the product is incomplete without a charger and unusable. Apple is just spinning this to their advantage.
Don’t give the moron any ideas
Can you imagine if every other electronic product sold today was sold w/o the power cable/supply in the box claiming it was for eco reasons? 😛 Maybe this could all have been avoided by just adding a voucher in the box for a free charger. If that works out maybe that could be followed with one for any other part they would leave out for ‘eco’ reasons and sell separately in the future.
I have a mixed feelings about this one, I have several old charges, never used (5W ones,) but then I could use a new style charger for free
In 2022 a $1000 (or more) Smartphone should include USB-C and a proper charger already
Same thing is happening with SLM (single lens mirrorless) cameras. Getting cheap with in-camera charging and no external charger provided. Maybe I need to charge a second battery whole using the first? Well over $2k for the camera bodies, and they can’t throw in an external charger? I know Sony and OM Systems are doing it now… probably others. Cheap…Cheap!