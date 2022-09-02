What’s coming at Apple’s September 7th ‘Far Out’ special event

Apple is expected to unveil a lineup of new iPhones – the iPhone 14 family – a new entry-level iPad, and the new Apple Watch Series 8, plus an all-new, larger (50mm) “Apple Watch Pro,” and possibly the second generation AirPods Pro at its September 7th ‘Far Out’ special event.

Gene Munster, Loup Ventures managing partner, joins Joanna Stern, The Wall Street Journal‘s senior personal tech columnist, on CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss expectations.”

MacDailyNews Take: As for the iPhone 14 family, we expect:

• iPhone 14 – starting at $749-$799: 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED notched display, A15 Bionic, 6GB RAM

• iPhone 14 Plus – starting at $849-$899: 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED notched display, A15 Bionic, 6GB RAM

• iPhone 14 Pro – $1049-$1099: 6.1-inch 120Hz ProMotion Always-on “pill” cutout Display, A16 Bionic, 8GB RAM, 48MP main wide-angle camera, 8K video recording potential

• iPhone 14 Pro Max – $1149-$1199: 6.7-inch 120Hz ProMotion Always-on “pill” cutout Display, A16 Bionic, 8GB RAM, 48MP main wide-angle camera, 8K video recording potential

