Apple will appeal Brazil’s attempt to ban sales of iPhones without chargers

Apple will appeal a move by the government of Brazil to ban the sale of iPhones without chargers in the box. Apple says the move has helped to significantly reduce environmental waste.
Apple announced in 2020 that it would stop putting chargers in new iPhone boxes, drawing outcry from some consumers, who saw it as a cost-cutting move. The company argues that there are already billions of USB-A adapters in the world that customers can use to charge their devices.
Apple said Tuesday that it would continue working with SENACON, Brazil’s consumer protection agency, to “address their concerns and plan to appeal this decision.”
“We’ve already won a number of court decisions in Brazil on this topic and are confident our customers are aware of the various options to charge and connect their devices,” the Cupertino, California-based company said.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote this morning:
By they way, as Apple explained during its “Hi, Speed” iPhone 12 event on October 13, 2020, excluding the charger reduces the size of the iPhone box so that 70% more devices can fit on a shipping pallet which allows Apple to reduce yearly carbon emissions by some 2 million metric tons.
Once you’ve started using a higher-wattage charger, you don’t want to go back to the little guy they used to throw in the box for free. You should buy yourself a couple of awesome chargers (maybe a slim form-factor one for daily use, one for travel?) and stick to those.
An in-box voucher for a charger that could also instead be used to discount a higher wattage charger would have been nice when they removed the charger from the box. This would be nice for anything else they left out or choose to leave out in the future.
Of course Apple will appeal the case. and although it may save some waste that isn’t the reason Apple did it to increase their profit margins. It also doesn’t matter that there are 652,000 different options to charge your iPhone there isn’t one out of the box.
“Appeal”, translation… bribe.
When Apple removed the charger, it didn’t reduce the cost to the consumer. Tim Cook continues to remove the magic in purchasing an Apple product.