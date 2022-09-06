Apple will appeal Brazil’s attempt to ban sales of iPhones without chargers

Apple will appeal a move by the government of Brazil to ban the sale of iPhones without chargers in the box. Apple says the move has helped to significantly reduce environmental waste.

Bloomberg News:

Apple announced in 2020 that it would stop putting chargers in new iPhone boxes, drawing outcry from some consumers, who saw it as a cost-cutting move. The company argues that there are already billions of USB-A adapters in the world that customers can use to charge their devices. Apple said Tuesday that it would continue working with SENACON, Brazil’s consumer protection agency, to “address their concerns and plan to appeal this decision.” “We’ve already won a number of court decisions in Brazil on this topic and are confident our customers are aware of the various options to charge and connect their devices,” the Cupertino, California-based company said.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote this morning:

By they way, as Apple explained during its “Hi, Speed” iPhone 12 event on October 13, 2020, excluding the charger reduces the size of the iPhone box so that 70% more devices can fit on a shipping pallet which allows Apple to reduce yearly carbon emissions by some 2 million metric tons.

