Apple to reveal new ‘AirPods Pro 2’ on Wednesday

Apple’s market-dominating AirPods Pro were released in October 2019. Now, finally, the second generation AirPods Pro will arrive this Wednesday at Apple’s “Far Out” special media event (alongside the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 series).

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

On paper, Apple makes about 50% of its revenue from the iPhone, but the actual percentage is far higher. That 50% number represents cash made by selling actual iPhone units, ignoring the device’s impact on other products. AirPods and the Apple Watch only work well for iPhone owners, and a new phone can spur shoppers to buy additional accessories.

The AirPods and Apple Watch are the top performers within the company’s Wearables, Home and Accessories category, which generates about 10% of its revenue (the Apple TV and HomePod are in the same segment, but updates to those products aren’t coming until later).

That is probably why Apple is releasing upgrades for the iPhone and its top two accessories simultaneously. The new AirPods Pro will update a model that first went on sale in October 2019. I reported last year that new AirPods Pro would arrive in 2022, and now I’m told that Wednesday will be their big unveiling.