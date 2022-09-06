Apple to reveal new ‘AirPods Pro 2’ on Wednesday

Apple’s market-dominating AirPods Pro were released in October 2019. Now, finally, the second generation AirPods Pro will arrive this Wednesday at Apple’s “Far Out” special media event (alongside the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 series).
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
On paper, Apple makes about 50% of its revenue from the iPhone, but the actual percentage is far higher. That 50% number represents cash made by selling actual iPhone units, ignoring the device’s impact on other products. AirPods and the Apple Watch only work well for iPhone owners, and a new phone can spur shoppers to buy additional accessories.
The AirPods and Apple Watch are the top performers within the company’s Wearables, Home and Accessories category, which generates about 10% of its revenue (the Apple TV and HomePod are in the same segment, but updates to those products aren’t coming until later).
That is probably why Apple is releasing upgrades for the iPhone and its top two accessories simultaneously. The new AirPods Pro will update a model that first went on sale in October 2019. I reported last year that new AirPods Pro would arrive in 2022, and now I’m told that Wednesday will be their big unveiling.
MacDailyNews Take: Expect a similar exterior design, improvment to the already-excellent active noise cancellation, fitness tracking features, “Find My” charging case support featuring speakers, ear detection, Bluetooth 5.2 with LE Audio support (with possible hi-res audio support), Lightning connector on the charging case (not USB-C).
2 Comments
I was driving yesterday and received an “AirPods are out of range of your iPhone” message from Find My, while my AirPods were sitting on the passenger seat… I’d like to see Apple work out their bugs before I buy new expensive products that are limited by half-baked software. I was just reading about how many problems there are with the new control center in Ventura, apparently it’d practically be impossible to fix everything before October and the iOS-ified centerpiece of the system will essentially be released as a Beta.
How odd, I have owned AirPods Pro since Jan of 2020 and they have been anything but “half baked”, they are an incredible product but so is iPhone and my M1MBA. But you are also here with problems with “your” Mac and iOS/iphone. Apple thanks you tremendously, you are a fantastic selling point for them. Even people who list problem after problem after problem still buy our iPhones and Macs and AirPods. Apple products even with all these problems clearly must be much better than the competition. Of course the other explanation is you don’t buy Apple products and are just talking nonsense on a chat board. But that would mean you’re a bit out of your mind. That couldn’t possibly be the case.