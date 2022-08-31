Apple said to call next-gen 6.7-inch standard iPhone the ‘iPhone 14 Plus’

No “Max” for you large format iPhone user – unless you get the flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max, that is. Apple will reportedly call its next-gen 6.7-inch standard iPhone the “iPhone 14 Plus,” not the “iPhone 14 Max.”

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

According to a photo of an alleged iPhone case from Apple, shared by Twitter user “Tommy Boi,” the new 6.7-inch model might actually be named the “iPhone 14 Plus” instead. This would result in the lineup consisting of a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Of course, a photo like this could easily be photoshopped, but the “iPhone 14 Plus” name is still a possibility even if the leak is fake. The name “iPhone 14 Plus” could help to distinguish the device from the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and make it clear that the device is not a maxed-out model in terms of specs despite having a large 6.7-inch display.

MacDailyNews Take: Our little birdie says, as succinctly as ever, “Yup. ‘iPhone 14 Plus.'”

iPhone 14 Pro and the flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max will also be the only iPhones to get Apple’s next-gen A16 chip, with the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus staying with the still extremely capable A15 Bionic.

The “Pro” iPhones should stand apart from all other models in multiple significant ways beyond camera capabilities. – MacDailyNews, March 14, 2022

