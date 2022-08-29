Apple’s Mac supply has normalized – JPMorgan

Apple’s Mac supply chain challenges due to the Chinese Communist Party’s quixotic COVID-19 lockdowns have finally normalized, according to analysts at JPMorgan, who said lead times have moderated to a week or less across geographies.

CNBC:

Apple customers now have to wait about five days, on average, for a new Mac, compared with a wait time of about 15 days in June. The wait time is a bit longer in North America, where it takes about eight days to get a new Mac, down from 18 days in June. Mac sales were short of consensus expectations in the company’s third-quarter earnings report and fell 10% year over year. CEO Tim Cook attributed the drop to supply constraints, which means Apple couldn’t make enough computers to meet demand.

MacDailyNews Take: More good news for Apple and, ultimately, for Apple shareholders!

