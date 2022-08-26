Apple TV+ comedy series ‘Acapulco’ returns for season two on October 21st

Apple TV+ today announced that the second season of the global hit comedy series “Acapulco,” starring and executive produced by SAG-Award winner Eugenio Derbez, will return on Friday, October 21, 2022. The two-episode season premiere will be followed by a new episode every Friday.

Season two picks up right on the heels of season one, telling the story of 20-something Máximo Gallardo (played by Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he scores the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco, Las Colinas. In 1985, Máximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams. Under Don Pablo’s guidance, he sets his eyes on one day running the entire Las Colinas operation by becoming the right-hand man of Diane. Meanwhile, in present day, older Máximo (Derbez) returns to Acapulco to make peace with the recent passing of Don Pablo, where he is forced to confront some unfinished business young Máximo left behind.

Joining Derbez in the 10-episode second season are returning stars Arrizon, Fernando Carsa (as Memo), Damián Alcázar (Don Pablo), Camila Perez (Julia), Chord Overstreet (Chad), Vanessa Bauche (Nora), Regina Reynoso (Sara), Raphael Alejandro (Hugo), Jessica Collins (Diane), Rafael Cebrián (Hector) and Carlos Corona (Esteban).

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, “Acapulco” is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ box office hit “How to Be A Latin Lover,” and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company. The series is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Chris Harris serves as showrunner. Winsberg, Cisneros, Shuman and Harris also serve as executive producers on the project. Jay Karas serves as an executive producer and director. In addition to starring, Derbez serves as executive producer alongside Ben Odell and co-executive producer Sonia Gambaro on behalf of 3Pas Studios. Eric and Kim Tannenbaum executive produce along with Jason Wang on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company.

Season one of “Acapulco” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 264 wins and 1,149 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Take: We wacth and recommend Apple TV+’s Acapulco and look forward to season two!

