Unsupported Macs may be able to upgrade to macOS Ventura via hack

Older Macs that Apple doesn’t support for upgrading to macOS Ventura may still be able to install the next-gen Mac operating system with a hack.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

While a selection of Mac models cannot upgrade to macOS Ventura, there is a possibility that they could be upgraded in unofficial ways. In a tweet posted on Monday, OpenCore Legacy Patcher project lead Mykola Grymalyuk revealed that there is hope for older Macs. After months of work, the team behind the project had managed to get macOS Ventura running on Macs with “legacy Metal GPUs.”

After many months of work, we’ve finally gotten macOS Ventura running on legacy Metal GPUs! This includes my early 2008 Mac Pro (Nvidia Kepler and AMD GCN 1), 2012 Mac mini, 2014 Mac mini and 2014 5k iMac! pic.twitter.com/cMQ5Qk8uoo — Mykola Grymalyuk (@khronokernel) August 22, 2022

Otherwise, no proper time estimate can be given for mainline support in OpenCore Legacy Patcher, but we hope everyone’s excited for what’s to come! — Mykola Grymalyuk (@khronokernel) August 22, 2022

A selection of screenshots posted by the developer show a beta of the operating system seemingly running on a 2008 Mac Pro, a 2012 Mac mini, a 2014 Mac mini, and a 2014 5K iMac. OpenCore is a bootloader that is primarily used by enthusiasts to create their own Hackintoshes, namely PCs that run macOS. OpenCore Legacy Patcher follows the same logic, but applies it to allow older and officially unsupported Macs to run newer releases of macOS.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s officially supported Macs for macOS Ventura are:

• iMac (2017 and later)

• Mac Pro (2019 and later)

• iMac Pro (2017)

• Mac Studio (2022)

• MacBook Air (2018 and later)

• Mac mini (2018 and later)

• MacBook Pro (2017 and later)

• MacBook (2017)

