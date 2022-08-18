Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple may be launching iPhone 14 early to mitigate recession risk

Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Thursday weighs in on Apple’s positive outlook for calendar third quarter (fiscal Q4) and ties it to a report of an earlier-than-expected iPhone 14 reveal and launch.

The iPhone 14 announcement/shipping date may be earlier than iPhone 13/12, which could be one of the reasons why Apple offered a positive outlook for 3Q22 from the last earnings call. The global recession risk is still growing and unpredictable, so announcing/shipping the iPhone as soon as possible may minimize the impact of recession risk on demand.

MacDailyNews Take: Seems logical. The more sales days for a new iPhone cycle in the quarter, the better the YoY compare. Plus, the quicker you beat any negative impacts on consumer behavior due to the recession setting in, also the better.

