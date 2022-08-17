Apple to begin collecting Chicago’s ‘Netflix tax’ this September

Apple will begin collecting taxes on Apple TV+ subscribers inside the legal confines of the City of Chicago as part of its settlement relating to the city’s 2015 “Netflix Tax.”

In 2015, Chicago introduced a change to its Amusement Tax that placed a 9% tax on streaming entertainment services including Netflix, Apple TV+, Apple Music, Spotify, Disney+, etc.

Amber Neely for AppleInsider:

In July, Apple gave up its four-year fight against Chicago’s so-called “Netflix Tax.” The tax requires the tech giant to pay a 9% tax on streaming service income earned from Chicago subscribers. According to Bloomberg Law, Apple has agreed to collect the tax, starting September 15, from customers in Chicago. As part of the settlement, Apple will not need to pay back taxes.

MacDailyNews Take: Surely Chicago will spend these additional monies taken from taxpayers as well as they usually do.

