Apple Card ranks No.1 in J.D. Power credit card satisfaction for second consecutive year

Apple Card and issuer Goldman Sachs again topped the charts in the Midsize Credit Card Issuer segment of the annual J.D. Power U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study for the second year in a row.

Apple Card and issuer Goldman Sachs also ranked highest across all of the surveyed categories in the Midsize Credit Card Issuer segment for the second straight year, including interaction, credit card terms, communication, benefits and services, rewards, and key moments.

“Enhancing our customers’ lives is at the heart of what we do, so we are honored to have Apple Card and issuer Goldman Sachs recognized again this year for customer satisfaction,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “We remain committed to providing a digital-first credit card that helps customers lead healthier financial lives, and we look forward to continuing to deliver innovative financial tools and award-winning customer satisfaction to our Apple Card users.”

“As we continue to serve more and more people, we are thrilled to once again be recognized by our customers and J.D. Power as No. 1 in customer satisfaction among midsize credit card issuers,” said Peeyush Nahar, Goldman Sachs’s global head of Consumer Business. “We look forward to continuing to work with our partners at Apple to deliver valuable, consumer-centric products that provide an award-winning customer experience.”

MacDailyNews Note: Introduced in 2019, Apple Card was built with customers’ financial health in mind. Apple Card has no fees and is designed to offer customers an easy and secure way to track purchases, and manage spending from Wallet, while getting up to 3 percent Daily Cash when they use Apple Card online, in-store, and in-apps.

With Apple Card Family, users can also share an Apple Card account with anyone added to their Family Sharing group, including two co-owners who can manage the Apple Card Family account and build their credit equally together, as well as add participants ages 13 years or older to the account.

More information about Apple Card is available at apple.com/apple-card.

