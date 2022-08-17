Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.5.1

Apple on Wednesday released macOS Monterey 12.5.1 which is recommended for all users and improves the security of macOS.

For more information on the security content of this update see https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, it’s snappy, too!

