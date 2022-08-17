Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.5.1

1 Comment

Apple on Wednesday released macOS Monterey 12.5.1 which is recommended for all users and improves the security of macOS.

Unveiled at WWDC21, macOS Monterey gives users the power to accomplish more than ever.
macOS Monterey

For more information on the security content of this update see https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, it’s snappy, too!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

1 Comment

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , ,