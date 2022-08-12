Apple TV+ renews hit dramedy ‘Physical’ for season three

On the heels of the finale of its broadly celebrated second season, Apple TV+ announced a season three renewal for “Physical,” its hit, half-hour dramedy starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and hailing from creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila’s story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne and the rest of our incredible cast, writers and crew. Rose’s breathtaking, hilarious and brave performance is the North Star on our show’s journey of personal empowerment and transformation in ’80s Southern California in all its synth-pop, sun-baked, spandex-clad glory,” said Annie Weisman, creator and showrunner. “The feedback we’ve received from audiences who continue to discover and feel seen by “Physical” is the most deeply gratifying experience of my career and I’m so grateful to our team at Apple and Tomorrow Studios for making this dream a reality.”

Since its global debut on Apple TV+, “Physical” has drawn broad acclaim from audiences and critics alike, as well as praise for performances by its ensemble cast led by “perfectly cast” and “masterful” Rose Byrne, and season two’s new addition, Emmy Award nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Murray Bartlett, who starred alongside Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel and Paul Sparks.

“Physical” is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership). Created, written and executive produced by Weisman, who also serves as showrunner. This series is directed by Stephanie Laing, who also serves as executive producer along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Craig Gillespie and Byrne. Alissa Bachner serves as co-executive producer.

Viewers can catch up on seasons one and two of “Physical,” now streaming globally on Apple TV+. Season two finds our hero Sheila Rubin (Byrne) having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with more than 250 wins and 1,123 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

