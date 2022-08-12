Apple releases Safari Technology Preview 151

Apple this week released a new update for Safari Technology Preview (v. 151), the experimental browser Apple first introduced in March 2016.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple designed the ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari. ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ release 151 includes bug fixes and performance improvements for Web Inspector, WebDriver, CSS, Rendering, Media, JavaScript, Web API, Web Components, Accessibility, Lockdown Mode, and Web Extensions. The current ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ release is built on the Safari 16 update and it includes support for feature coming

MacDailyNews Take: Safari Technology Preview 151 update is available via Software Update mechanism in System Preferences to users who have already downloaded the browser.

