Apple releases third public beta for macOS Ventura, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16

Apple on Tuesday released the third public beta versions of macOS Ventura, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 to members of its beta software testing program.

Users who are interested in testing beta software can sign up for Apple’s Beta Software Program.

AppleInsider:

The iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 public betas have a build number of 20A5339d. The macOS Ventura public beta build number is 22A5321d. The tvOS 16 public beta build number is 20J5355f. The watchOS 9 public beta build number is 20R5343e.

MacDailyNews Take: Good luck, beta testers!

