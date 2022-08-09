Apple in talks to acquire streaming rights for Big Ten athletics events, including football and basketball

The Athletic on Tuesday reports that both Apple and Amazon are in negotiations for the streaming rights to Big Ten athletic events including football and basketball.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The Big Ten is one of the most prominent conferences in the United States for college athletics. In fact, the Big Ten got a major boost earlier this summer with the addition of USC and UCLA, turning it into a potential “super conference.” The Athletic reports that both Apple and Amazon are in the running to acquire the rights to this package, but it’s “not yet clear” which one will ultimately prevail. Other college leagues have streaming options as part of its media-rights arrangement but not an exclusive package. Amazon Prime long was considered the favorite to pick up the Big Ten’s streaming rights, but Apple TV rejoined the negotiation following the USC/UCLA expansion announcement on June 30. NBC’s Peacock also could become a stand-alone streaming option if the linear network wins a Big Ten package.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple acquiring exclusive live sports is an idea of shocking brilliance (even if it is years late).

Cook should consider bidding for and winning NFL Sunday Ticket away from DirecTV, buying rights to Premiere League and La Liga games, etc. and making them Apple TV exclusives. Go directly to the sports leagues with boatloads of cash. — MacDailyNews, May 6, 2014

