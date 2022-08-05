Base Apple Watch Series 8 said to sport same case design as Series 7

2 Comments

The standard 41mm and 45mm models of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the same design as the Apple Watch Series 7, according to Twitter user @ShrimpApplePro, who has a strong track record of accurate Apple product predictions.

Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Titanium will not be an option for the standard Apple Watch Series 8 models either, according to @ShrimpApplePro, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that a new higher-end “extreme sports” version of the Apple Watch Series 8 will have a titanium case, so there would still be a titanium option within the overall Series 8 lineup. The “extreme” model is also expected to have a slightly larger display compared to standard Series 8 models.

The leaker said color options for the standard Apple Watch Series 8 will include Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and (PRODUCT)RED for aluminum models and Silver and Graphite for stainless steel models. This would be fewer colors than offered for Series 7 models, which also came in finishes like Blue, Green, Space Black, and Gold.

MacDailyNews Note: More specifically, Gurman reported that the ruggedized metal case of the new 50mm “Apple Watch Extreme” will have “a more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged.”

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

2 Comments

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , ,