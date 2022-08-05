Base Apple Watch Series 8 said to sport same case design as Series 7

The standard 41mm and 45mm models of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the same design as the Apple Watch Series 7, according to Twitter user @ShrimpApplePro, who has a strong track record of accurate Apple product predictions.

Design: sadly it’s staying the same as the series 7 with no design improvement.

The base now doesn’t have titanium anymore.

Aluminum: midnight, starlight, product red, silver

Stainless steel: silver and graphite

The source doesn’t notice any new sensors visually sadly 2/3 — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) August 5, 2022

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Titanium will not be an option for the standard Apple Watch Series 8 models either, according to @ShrimpApplePro, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that a new higher-end “extreme sports” version of the Apple Watch Series 8 will have a titanium case, so there would still be a titanium option within the overall Series 8 lineup. The “extreme” model is also expected to have a slightly larger display compared to standard Series 8 models. The leaker said color options for the standard Apple Watch Series 8 will include Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and (PRODUCT)RED for aluminum models and Silver and Graphite for stainless steel models. This would be fewer colors than offered for Series 7 models, which also came in finishes like Blue, Green, Space Black, and Gold.

MacDailyNews Note: More specifically, Gurman reported that the ruggedized metal case of the new 50mm “Apple Watch Extreme” will have “a more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged.”

